With fall in the air and all schools back in full session, cooler days and sport-filled evenings, we would like to wish everyone a safe and fun school year.
We continue to make plans for the 20th Annual Headwaters Day on Saturday Sept. 14 with many events planned for the whole family. It will kick off with a pancake and sausage breakfast in Welles Park at 8 a.m., parade, free movie (“Angry Birds 2”) at Cinema 6, vendor show, rummage sales, Clays of Glory Shootout at Head of the Red, bingo, book sale, coloring contest and much, much more.
The price for a wristband is $4, ages 5 and under are free. If you would like to purchase a wristband please stop by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber Office or Breckenridge City Hall today. You may also purchase them the day of the event at the pancake breakfast in Welles Park.
We really hope that you can come and join us for a fun day of events. The Wahpeton 150th are planning lot of events also for Saturday afternoon and evening, so make plans to spend the whole day with us. We would like to thank everyone for the support we’ve received over the last 20 years of having this event.
We are excited to have renamed the Retail Committee to the Twin Town Business Partners and we are working on many new events to bring to the Twin Towns. On Saturday, Oct. 12 we will be starting with our first event, “The Java Jump.” We are so excited with all the new ideas and cannot wait to bring them to you. Watch our Facebook Page or go to the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber web page for more details. We will also be advertising these events as they get closer.
If you have questions or need more information please contact Wanda or Lisa at 701-642-8744. Our Twin Town Business Partner meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. and are open for all Chamber members to attend. Please come and join us and give us your ideas as to what you want to see happening in the Twin Towns. We will work together to accomplish and implement these ideas and make them a reality and create a positive experience in our Twin Towns.
