Well, we’re at the door of 2022. The past four months have been a blur, particularly the Christmas season. I feel like we just decorated for the holidays and now we’re taking things down.
Any New Year’s resolutions? I have a couple of thoughts for myself. I want to make strides to be healthier in my eating and exercise habits. Of course, that’s more of a year-round thing. And has been for a number of years. I also plan to be more proactive in my personal life. I have a very busy family and at times the last-minute planning catches up to us. It would be a lot better for my psyche if I used a calendar more often and actually looked at it ahead of time to see what I need to do before I’m running with scissors. With a family of five that may be a long shot, but I plan to give it a whirl anyway.
If nothing else, the recent blast of frigid weather tells us that January is nigh. Please make sure you have your winter survival kits in your cars and blankets at the ready at home. Bundle up when you leave the house. And if the cold has you down and you want to keep that tree up a little longer, I say go ahead. Do what you need to brighten your days and nights.
I recently heard of a class reunion being planned for this summer and it got me thinking about how much the city has changed and what it must look like now to those who’ve been gone for years, maybe even decades. You’ve heard me talk about missing the Blue Horizon skating rink that’s now WCCO Belting. I would imagine some people left before that change and haven’t been back since. The same can be said for those who remember the building by Econofoods as Gibson’s and Piggly Wiggly. It went to one store for a long time and is now split again. It would be very interesting to see Wahpeton through the eyes of someone who’s been gone for 30-plus years. The park would be a bit of a shock, considering the change with flood protection. A new school and the demo of Central School are other changes.
I’d love to hear some stories of those who return. And if you’re planning a reunion, be sure to contact me here at City Hall. I may be able to provide some things for your traveling classmates.
The next month or more may be quite cold, but that doesn’t mean the activities around town stop. Basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, hockey … they’re all in full swing. Warm up the car and head to a game/match and cheer on your hometown teams. I guarantee they’ll appreciate it.
I hope you enjoyed the holiday season, and I’ll say again, stay safe and warm during these cold winter months.
Have a Happy New Year!
Chris DeVries is Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
