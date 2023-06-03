After four years of presiding in the North Dakota Senate, I am very familiar with the manner in which the senators respect the protocol and dignity of their deliberative body.

Back in those days, we had members who were very dogmatic in their own ways – liberals, moderates and conservatives – just as we do today. But they didn’t let their ideology crush a chaplain. And even when they disagreed, they held their peace and respected each other.



Lloyd Omdahl is a political columnist and former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor. 

Tags