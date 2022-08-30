Purchase Access

Hello, September. The summer flew by and the kids are getting back to school but this month is still filled with lots of fun things for everyone to do.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the City of Breckenridge will hold Headwaters Day in Welles Memorial Park. We will kick off the fun with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. It will start at Farm City Supply on Minnesota Avenue and end in Welles Park. There will be plenty of family-friendly fun including more than 15 vendor/informational booths, food booths, a rock-climbing wall, a bouncy house obstacle course, PiKadilly Face Painting, music by Double D DJ, and much more. Miles for Max 5K Walk/Run will also start in Welles Park at 7:45 a.m. There will be a used book sale at the Breckenridge Public Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and Clays of Glory Shootout will be at the Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club from 12-6 p.m. There will be something for everyone. For more information on this event contact me at the Chamber at 701-642-8744 or Lori at the City of Breckenridge at 218-643-1431.



