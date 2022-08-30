Hello, September. The summer flew by and the kids are getting back to school but this month is still filled with lots of fun things for everyone to do.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the City of Breckenridge will hold Headwaters Day in Welles Memorial Park. We will kick off the fun with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. It will start at Farm City Supply on Minnesota Avenue and end in Welles Park. There will be plenty of family-friendly fun including more than 15 vendor/informational booths, food booths, a rock-climbing wall, a bouncy house obstacle course, PiKadilly Face Painting, music by Double D DJ, and much more. Miles for Max 5K Walk/Run will also start in Welles Park at 7:45 a.m. There will be a used book sale at the Breckenridge Public Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and Clays of Glory Shootout will be at the Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club from 12-6 p.m. There will be something for everyone. For more information on this event contact me at the Chamber at 701-642-8744 or Lori at the City of Breckenridge at 218-643-1431.
The Breckenridge Family Community/Teen Center is having a Family Fun Night After-School Program Fundraiser on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. There will be a tug-o-war between the Breckenridge Police Department and the Breckenridge Fire Department, a rock- climbing wall, PiKadilly Face Painting, fire gear to try on, house fire prop, barrel train, food, indoor and outdoor games, balloon art and more. For more information on this event call Mandy at 701-640-6829.
Wahpeton Fall Festival is Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4-7 p.m. on Dakota Avenue. There will be music by Luebke Duo Live, Classy and Classic Car Show, Pinewood Kennels Petting Zoo, food vendors, cash prizes, and more. This event is sponsored by the City of Wahpeton. For more information, contact Chris DeVries at (701)642-8448.
Wahpeton Fire Department will hold its annual Bull Bash on Sept. 17 at Frank Vertin Field. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://wfdbullbash.com and also at Econo Foods in Wahpeton.
The Twin Town Business Partners will have a Java Jump on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit participating Twin Town businesses for coffee, treats, and in-store specials. For more information on this event contact me at the Chamber at 701-642-8744.
NDSCS homecoming the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. This is always an exciting week. Events include volleyball and football games, tailgating before the football game, parade, NDSCS Hall of Fame Banquet, and much more. For more information, go to the NDSCS website event calendar.
To find out more about all these events and more go to our website at www.wbchamber.net or follow us on Facebook to keep up to date on everything happening in the Twin Towns.
Lisa Kunkelis Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
