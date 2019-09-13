The BBQ-Farming Fun Fest is here!
Join us tonight, Friday, Sept. 13 at the Huskies homecoming game as we remember the Wops. The FFA will be providing a tailgating meal and the first-ever Wahpeton Alumni Hall of Fame class will be honored at halftime. Then get some rest for a full day of fun on Saturday.
The Wahpeton wrestling program is hosting a golf scramble fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. After that, head downtown for the Classy and Classic Car Show from 1-5 p.m. Come see a great show of cars, trucks and bikes and vote for your favorite. You can also register to win a sesquicentennial prize pack.
While you’re downtown, stop by the Red Door Art Gallery to see a display of rural art as well as the sesquicentennial headquarters. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Then, pick up some good stuff at the Twin Town Gardeners Market at the corner of Fourth Street North and Dakota Avenue. Ag Country Farm Credit Services will have games and more at Heritage Square and from 1–3 p.m., head inside and take part in the Gallery on the Go project. It’s free to the public.
For you history buffs, Pages Ago will be open from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and the Richland County Historical Museum will be open from 1–4 p.m.
And of course, don’t forget to stop by the shops downtown to see what they have in store for you as our (too short) summer turns into fall.
Hopefully all this activity will make you hungry, because a free meal including sloppy joes, chips pickles will be served in front of Heritage Square starting at 4 p.m.
To round out the day, take in the first annual Bull Bash on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science. Gates open at 5 p.m. and tickets start at just $10.
Throughout the weekend, we’ll have 150 souvenirs for sale, as well as the sesquicentennial gun raffle tickets. Visit www.wahpeton150 for up-to-date information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.