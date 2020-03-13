I just got back from an interesting afternoon at Wahpeton High School.
No, I didn’t go back to school a’ la “Billy Madison.” It was career day and I presented on behalf of the City of Wahpeton, talking about my career path and how it led me to where I am now. I also talked about careers with a city such as Wahpeton and what kind of things they could do while serving their community. Looking back over it all, it’s been a longer path then I thought: a handful of jobs, two states, three cities, switching from my field (and then switching back again).
It was a good day. And diverse. The first session was very quiet and I sped through my spiel to the point where we had 10 minutes of awkward silence until the bell rang. The second session I slowed down and, with the help of a few questions from the kids, finished with only a couple minutes to spare. And the last session concluded with a lively discussion about what’s going on with a couple of rumors within the city.
I then met with the Youth Commission, and we discussed what it means when kids, or groups of kids, find themselves on the news in a negative way and what that means for themselves, their family, the school and the community as a whole.
All in all, it was a good day with the youth of our city. I truly appreciate talking with them and getting their perspective on things. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the ideas they’ve shared and the conversations we’ve had.
As I write this, more and more events are being cancelled due to the coronavirus. A necessary precaution, but unfortunate nonetheless. Especially when it comes to student activities, such as college tournaments. I feel bad for the seniors whose careers will end with a plunk.
Here in Wahpeton, the big Just for Kix event scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. Hopefully they’ll be able to reschedule. I’m sure many of the dancers look forward to that competition and, quite frankly, that event brings a lot of people to town.
To the youth getting ready to take the next step in their lives I say go boldly, be cautious but enjoy the time and good luck.
