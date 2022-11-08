It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shopping promotions. It’s that time of year when we begin our Shop Local campaign. Supporting our area retail stores and restaurants keeps your money in our community and stimulates the local economy. The holiday season is very important to our small businesses and they appreciate your commitment to shopping local first.

Our holiday promotions kick off on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Shop or dine at any Wahpeton or Breckenridge small business for a chance to win $500 in Chamber Bucks. Two $500 prizes will be given away, one from Wahpeton receipts and the other from Breckenridge receipts.



