It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shopping promotions. It’s that time of year when we begin our Shop Local campaign. Supporting our area retail stores and restaurants keeps your money in our community and stimulates the local economy. The holiday season is very important to our small businesses and they appreciate your commitment to shopping local first.
Our holiday promotions kick off on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Shop or dine at any Wahpeton or Breckenridge small business for a chance to win $500 in Chamber Bucks. Two $500 prizes will be given away, one from Wahpeton receipts and the other from Breckenridge receipts.
To enter simply shop at any Wahpeton or Breckenridge small business, spend $10 or more, put your name and phone number clearly on the back of the receipt, and drop it at the Chamber office, located at 1105 11th St. N. in Wahpeton during regular business hours or use the dropbox on the front of the building after hours. Receipts are for Saturday, Nov. 26 only and must be turned in to the Chamber by noon on Monday, Nov. 28.
Our second promotion, Keep The Cheer Here, begins on Monday, Nov. 28 and goes until noon on Thursday, Dec. 22. Stop by any participating business, spend a minimum of $20 and put your name and phone number in the registration box located at the business. One registration per purchase of $20 or more. Each participating business will be designated a calendar day during the event when they will draw a winner for $100 in Chamber Bucks from the registrations at their business.
On Dec. 23, the Chamber will do a grand prize drawing from the registrations from all the businesses for $300 in Chamber Bucks. That’s $2,000 in Chamber Bucks that will be given away in the month of December. The more you shop, the more chances you have to win.
To find out more about these promotions and to keep up to date on everything happening in the Twin Towns go to our website at www.wbchamber.net or follow us on Facebook. Thank you for supporting the Chamber and our communities.
LISA KUNKELis Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.