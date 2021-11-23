What is Small Business Saturday? Small Business Saturday is a day that celebrates our local small businesses and encourages customers to shop locally at the beginning of the holiday season.
Small Business Saturday helps small businesses by drawing attention to the contributions they make to our local economy. According to a study by American Express, an average of $0.67 of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local community.
This Saturday, Nov. 27, show your love for our community and shop at our local small town businesses. By shopping local, you could win up to $1,000 in Chamber Bucks to be given away on Monday, Nov. 29. Simply spend a minimum of $10 at any locally owned small business in the Twin Towns, write your name and phone on the back of your receipt and bring it to the Chamber office located at 1505 11th St. N. in Wahpeton. There is a drop box on the outside of the building for you to leave your receipts in after business hours. This promotion is for purchased made on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, only.
On Monday, we will separate the receipts in to two categories, Wahpeton receipts and Breckenridge receipts. A winner will be drawn from each category and will receive $500 in Chamber Bucks. The more you shop the more chances you have to win.
Keep the cheer here this holiday season. Shop local, eat local, and enjoy local. Support the small businesses that make our community unique and don’t forget to turn in those receipts for your chance to win Chamber Bucks to help make your holiday season extra merry.
LISA KUNKELis Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
