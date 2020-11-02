The Twin Town Business Partners will hold the Second Annual Shoppers On The Hunt event on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7.  While the hunters are out looking for a trophy buck, the rest of us will be hunting for some big savings at our local businesses.

Start your Christmas shopping early and don’t miss out on two days of steals, deals and promotions.  As an added bonus, if you visit all nine businesses you will be entered in a drawing to win a basket full of goodies from area retail stores.

Pick up your “Deer Tag” at any participating business or the Chamber Office. Visit each of the nine participating businesses and get a sticker to fill your tag. Complete your name and phone number on the back of the tag and return it to the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce before noon on Monday, Nov. 9.  Feel free to leave it in the drop box located outside the building at 1505 11th St. N in Wahpeton.

The drawing will be held live on Facebook at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Winner will be notified by phone.

Participants for this event include Wahpeton and Breckenridge businesses. We’ve got The Golden Rule, Indigo life+style, Hairetage Hallmark, The City Brew, Healing Arts Chiropractic, the Red Door Art Gallery, Farm City Supply, Breckenridge Drug and The Weathered Nest.

Thank you for continuing to shop local and investing in our community.

Lisa Kunkel is executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.

