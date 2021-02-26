Snowshoeing is another fun outdoor recreation sport we can enjoy in the land of four seasons. A recent trek along the Red River was refreshing!
Snowshoes are historic. Six thousand years ago, Native Americans used wood and deer rawhide to create snowshoes. They observed snowshoe hares with oversized feet that allowed them to run on deep snow. Ancient China hunters built snowshoes because growing populations meant they needed to travel greater distances.
Lightweight aluminum snowshoes can be rented at the Rosemeade Chalet. They are the western style used for alpine expeditions or rescues. Canvas bottoms with sparse weavings worked well in soft slushy snow. Metal cleats provide stability on ice.
We also have Algonquin snowshoes that are military style. They are shaped like oversized tennis racquets with tails. Algonquin snowshoes were used during World War II in the Alps. With their upturned toe, they work good going uphill and down steep hills.
Hiking shoes or even running shoes work fine with the bindings. A couple pairs of wool socks are worn to keep toes warm.
Wear clothing in layers as snowshoeing is aerobic and a sweat is worked up. Gore tex clothing next to your skin absorbs the moisture. A warm middle layer covered by a wind-resistant jacket protects your body. Cover facial skin on cold days with a face mask and hood. Mittens are warmer than gloves. Extremities will get cold fast.
Some snowshoers will use poles for balance and rhythm.
Six to ten inches of snow create decent snowshoeing conditions. Snowshoers can move quietly to see critters and birds.
Snowshoes leave a bear-paw like print. The oval frames evenly distribute your weight for greater stability and balance. They also have crampons (teeth) that dig into the snow.
It is fun to identify wildlife tracks in the snow. Bounding wildlife like mink leave two by two tracks. Hopping rabbits leave off-set small front and larger back paired tracks. Hooves identify lots of whitetail deer traffic. One set is really large, like a nice-sized buck.
I am rewarded near the archery range by three whitetail deer that bound from North Dakota brush to a Minnesota woods. Flagging their snow-white tails warns other deer that danger is here. There are 23 deer paths on the river along the golf course and archery range crossing to each state. River bank trails are worn to the black dirt and look like they could be otter slides.
Beautiful grape vine drapes over a shoreline and earmarked for foraging next fall. Wild grapes make the sweetest juice!
There has been considerable beaver activity, evidenced by gnawing, chewing and toppling trees of all sizes. I discover a bank lodge, their winter food cache that is excavated along a steep bank with an underwater entrance beneath an overhanging ledge.
There are concrete chunks embedded in river banks, likely placed decades ago to slow erosion. The deep roots of trees work better to bind the earth together, stabilize the bank slopes and prevent erosion. They form cohesive networked webs.
A drainage ditch flowing into the river will be a good fishing spot next summer as it washes in food for hungry catfish. Nearby fallen trees and stumps provide habitat for whoppers.
It is dusk and a little brown bat awakens from its hibernation on a 40 degree day and flies erratically a few feet above the river channel. No mosquitoes tonight!
Expect to burn up some serious calories. Snowshoeing is great cardiovascular conditioning. Strap on snowshoes to “walk on snow” and experience outstanding winter recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.