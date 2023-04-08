Softball is a great sport to consider
Courtesy MCC

Slowpitch softball is a great recreational sport for young people to consider. April is the typical timetable and deadline to organize a team for summer leagues.

Softball was invented in 1887 by George Hancock, a Chicago journalist, on Thanksgiving Day when Harvard and Yale fans gathered to hear that day’s football winner. The first ball was a rolled-up boxing glove tossed by a Yale alumnus to a Harvard student and Hancock joked, “Play ball.” Brooms were used for bats. Hancock soon made the first bat and large ball for “indoor baseball,” played in gymnasiums by baseball players getting ready for their upcoming season.



