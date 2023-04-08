Softball is a great sport to consider

Slowpitch softball is a great recreational sport for young people to consider. April is the typical timetable and deadline to organize a team for summer leagues.
Softball was invented in 1887 by George Hancock, a Chicago journalist, on Thanksgiving Day when Harvard and Yale fans gathered to hear that day’s football winner. The first ball was a rolled-up boxing glove tossed by a Yale alumnus to a Harvard student and Hancock joked, “Play ball.” Brooms were used for bats. Hancock soon made the first bat and large ball for “indoor baseball,” played in gymnasiums by baseball players getting ready for their upcoming season.
I was fortunate to play in the 1970’s and 1980’s when slowpitch softball was in its heyday in Wahpeton-Breckenridge. There were over 30 men’s teams, three times today’s numbers and a 64-team Wahpeton-Breckenridge Tournament. The women’s league was also very popular and today the gals have no league.
Many American Legion baseball players continued playing softball after their baseball careers ended. I was no different. After facing flamethrowers like Larry Medenwald, Hankinson, North Dakota, and Barry Menne, Mooreton, North Dakota, surely hitting this slow 12” circumference ball would be easy.
Enter Kevin Paczkowski, Abercrombie, North Dakota. “Paz’ could underhand pitch the ball 15 feet high and drop the ball right behind the plate. I wasn’t the only newbie humbled by “Paz” when we practiced in the southwest corner of the Aber school grass field. Today there is a 10’ pitch height restriction.
Slowpitch softball is a sport where average athletes can work hard to have success and enjoy long careers. Many local teams like Hankinson Dick’s Bar were among North Dakota powerhouses. Softball was the sport for the Baby Boomers, Dakota’s favorite pastime, just like baseball and America. It is fun and the scheduled league nights on beautiful summer nights and weekend tournaments ensured exercise, physical fitness, health and wellbeing.
Our team, Colfax Grain, benefitted from the wonderful support of sponsors Gerald and Mitzi Stubson. They paid for blue-striped uniforms, league dues, tournament fees and equipment. Ed Uhlich and Dick Conzemius, Standard Oil Bulk, and Chuck and Marge Oberg, Chuck’s Off Sale, were also incredible. New teams should seek a generous sponsor (or two or three).
Friendships develop or continue when you enjoy fun recreational activities together. I befriended Doug “Hay Rack” Herrick, Abercrombie, a real softball fanatic. We started hitting practice early in the spring when snow melted from a high cattle pasture on his father Wayne’s farm. Doug set up cow pies for home plate and the bases, repeatedly hitting practice pitches through the holes, to become one of the state’s best-ever place-hitters.
A manager, somebody with leadership and organization skills, is needed. Richard “Petey” Peterson, formerly Kent, Minnesota, has no equal. He has been organizing teams and leagues for 50+ years and still currently serves as the local men’s state representative.
Richard’s childhood backyard was a softball field. It was good to see Jared Boesen, Sporty’s, win a state championship last summer after his commitment to managing many years.
Softball can be a family sport. I enjoyed playing with brothers Ron, Boots and Gump. Locally, Brad Glarum, Mooreton, who is starting his 50th year, has played with sons and grandsons. Dean Bellmore, Bellmore and Sons, is another super example. Classmates can continue shared outdoor recreation time. There is much social camaraderie after the games.
Softball tournaments were the May, June, July and August weekend schedule. That wasn’t enough so we started an April tournament in Wahpeton and went to a Red Lake Falls, Minnesota tournament in September. We looked forward to the Bismarck McQuade Tournament, the world’s largest softball tournament with over 450 teams. One-hundred-game seasons were the norm. Spouses and children attended all the games and brought picnic food.
So why the decline. Amateur baseball and men’s fastpitch softball asked the same. Like so many challenges, there is not a single reason, but many.
Many organized sports leagues have lost teams or disbanded due to changing interests. People like to recreate as per their individual schedule, not a specific time and day. The proliferation of trails and fitness centers are often preferred physical fitness avenues.
Many families have invested much into second homes or campers on surrounding lakes which is a fun-filled, outdoor recreation weekend destination.
The local softball league often got new teams of graduating Breckenridge and Wahpeton high school students or Legion Baseball alumni. That is rarely happening anymore. Neither are teams of employees that are formed through their employer.
It takes a lot of work and time to be a manager to organize a team, recruit sponsors, set up a tournament schedule, plan practices and make sure there’s enough players for a game. Few are willing to make that commitment.
Parents are foregoing their play in recreational sports to concentrate on recreational opportunities or sports training for their children.
Technology, social media and the internet are here to stay. Only one of four American adults recreate through active sports. People are becoming more sedentary and for many leisure time is spent indoors playing video games.
Softball is a super way to stay active and healthy while enjoying the friendships of a team sport. Ask any old-time softball player.
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.