“A man’s character may be learned from the adjectives which he habitually uses in conversation.”
– Mark Twain
There are many studies about optimistic vs pessimistic adjectives and their effect on human health and happiness. News stories are full of adjectives like “gloom,” “bleak,” “discouraging,” and “doubtful.”
Sometimes we are hard pressed to find the optimistic equivalents of “joy,” ”bright,” “encouraging,” and “hopeful.” We all know people who demonstrate one or the other more prominently. Crossing paths with folks who beam a smile is much better for our psychological well being. Our community has many of these spirit lifters as does the rest of the country as humaneness spreads across the land. I always say (and write), “There is always more good than bad in or world.” I live my life with that knowledge.
At a zoo conference last week in the Phoenix area, Tom and I had the pleasure of meeting Gene. He is a man whose good nature was evident the first second he greeted us. He’s a retired businessman who is living the life spending time with family and friends. Gene knows the importance of being and doing the best he can with the folks he meets. You may think I am describing a motivational speaker at our conference. Not at all.
Gene was our Uber driver. Driving us to the airport in the early morning, our conversation was testimony to all that is positive in our society. Tom likes stories and right before stepping out of the car, he asked Gene about the ratio of good customers vs. bad. Gene did not need to contemplate his answer, “15,000 riders and not a bad one yet.”