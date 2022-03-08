The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to be bring the Southern Valley Home & Garden Expo to the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center on the NDSCS campus from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Builders FirstSource of Wahpeton is the corporate sponsor for this event and will be joining over 20 other businesses displaying products for all your home and garden needs. Admission is $5, children 17 and under are free with paying adult. Included in your admission is a chance to win a $500 two-burner 28-inch Blackstone Griddle with air fryer and hood.
A family friendly feature to the event will be a Kid Zone where kids will be able to explore the LEGO station and get creative with some home and garden coloring pages. On Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Art Bar 39 in Alexandria, Minnesota, will be here with flower pot and birdhouse painting projects for the kids and on Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. PiKadily face painting will keep the kids entertained with beautiful, colorful face art. Concessions will be provided by the NDSCS athletic department both days.
Mark your calendars and start thinking about those summer projects on your list. You’re not going to want to miss this event! Plan to bring the whole family to the Blikre March 26 and 27. There will be something there for everyone.
LISA KUNKELis Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
