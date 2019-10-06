Dear Zoo Friend,
“Come on down!”
Wild Game Shows is returning on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Wahpeton Community Center. It is Chahinkapa Zoo’s annual fundraising event for the last 17 years. Guests enjoy the game show atmosphere, food and comedy. Contestants vie for prizes including appliances, recreation packages, restaurant and hotel stays, and much more from sponsors like you!
The Chahinkapa Zoo Association requests and appreciates a donation from your business or organization. All levels of contributions are necessary in helping make this another successful event including: game show prizes, silent auction items, and cash donations. Your business will be acknowledged in a flyer at the event and announced by the hosts and hostesses during the prize presentation. A member of our team will be collecting your donation beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 28 or sooner at your request. We are also happy to accept items at the zoo.
Corporate sponsorships are available by contacting me at the number above.
Chahinkapa Zoo is the biggest area attraction bringing over 70,000 visitors to Wahpeton/Breckenridge and vital for our community! Thank you for your partnership in helping the Chahinkapa Zoo maintain a quality of excellence in the valley.
Very Sincerely,
Kathy Diekman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.