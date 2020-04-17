Chahinkapa Zoo is closely monitoring the current COVID-19 situation and contemplating how to best react out of concern for our visitors, staff and animals.
Adhering to safety and health first, Chahinkapa Zoo will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen.
In addition, the Spring Clean-Up Day scheduled for Saturday, April 18 is CANCELLED.
Zoo Memberships are available by email, on-line, or phone.
We look forward to getting past this obstacle and opening Chahinkapa Zoo for the season.
In the meantime when we know it is safe to do so we will invite families or small groups in to help us rake and get ready for our season.
Check out the ZIY- Zoo IT Yourself videos on our Facebook.
Today features Payton, Megan, and Rachel with our two baby hedgehogs (born last month) plus a craft!
Cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus) are arriving this season and we plan to have them on exhibit when we open!
