Even though we don’t have an firm date or know exactly what it’s going to look like at this time, we are encouraging everyone to start thinking about reopening the Southern Valley and getting back to business as usual or at least some sort of version of usual. There are things that we can do now to make this transition easier and hopefully make our businesses profitable post COVID-19.
On Wednesday, April 29 at 9 a.m. the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce along with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority will hold a Zoom call to discuss things we can start thinking about and steps we can begin to take to get our area businesses open again.
A few things we will be discussing include:
• Stay In Touch – Keep in contact with your employees, customers and vendors. Make sure they are aware of your plans and tentative dates for reopening. Check on availability of supplies you need to reopen.
• Create A Revised Budget – Have a clear picture of where you are sitting financially. Visit with your banker if you have concerns regarding funding to reopen your doors.
• Implement Safe Business Practices – Plan early to stay in compliance with government restrictions for reopening. Take the necessary steps to keep yourself, your employees and your customers safe.
• Reinvent Business Practices – COVID-19 has certainly forced everyone to rethink how they do business. Perhaps you have adapted some new policies you’d like to continue to expand upon. It might be time to start selling on-line or offering in-store pickup as part of your everyday business model.
We will get through this and our businesses will reopen. We have pulled together as a community to support our area businesses and if we continue to show that kind of support and sense of community spirit we will not only make it through COVID-19 but we will come out stronger because of it. We are the Twin Towns separated by a river but still one community and we are Southern Valley Strong.
