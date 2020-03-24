The coronavirus pandemic is causing increased stress and anxiety among all of us. The uncertainty of the health of the nation as well as the economic impact this virus will have has our level of worry off the charts.
People are quick to jump to the worst-case scenario and unfortunately feeling stressed like this not only feels horrible, but it also increases our chances for becoming ill. The longer this situation continues, the more mental health issues we are going to be facing.
It is normal to feel stress in times like this. In fact, to some degree it is beneficial. It causes people to take positive action. We’ve already seen lots of good in our community coming from this but when this stress and anxiety is exaggerated it becomes dangerous.
There are a few steps you can take to help deal with the stress you are feeling.
1. Take a break from media. The amount of information out there is overwhelming. Find a few sources you trust and limit the frequency of your updates. Things are changing quickly but you do not need to be updated on every piece of information out there.
2. Practice self-care. Eating right, regular exercise and getting enough sleep can go a long way to helping you combat the effects of stress on the body.
3. Acknowledge that you are feeling anxious. It is useful to acknowledge your anxiety in order to work through it. Write down what you are thinking and challenge those thoughts to find better balance.
4. Stay in contact with people you love. We are all in this together. Create a support group of people you trust and love and keep in contact with them to talk about your fears. There is comfort in knowing you are not alone. It also helps to be able to help others deal with similar issues.
5. Don’t be afraid to seek help. If you can’t get your stress and anxiety under control there is no shame in asking for help. Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor. This crisis line is free and available 24/7.
If you or somebody you know is feeling overwhelmed with sadness, depression, anxiety or feeling that you want to harm yourself or others, call 9-1-1.
You can also contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
