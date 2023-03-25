I had a fun weekend planned until my visit to the doctor about some piles I was suffering changed the whole picture. Doctor Nyrandi, a bright and perveptive diagnostician here at Wahpeton Sanford, put his finger on a real problem: my malady needed immediate attention. That was at 1 p.m. on a Friday. But he had some good news, his friends at Sanford could likely get me in for surgery that very afternoon. And so it came to pass that before 7 p.m. that evening, those piles had been removed, and as it turned out, I was about to spend the longest night of my life, enduring post-operative recovery.

I imagined that would go just like a couple of previous surgeries I’d had, where I’d awakened into a peaceful drowse and gradually, after seven hours of deep sleep, had some sweet.attentive nurse walk me about the ward to avoid complications.



