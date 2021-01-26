Mark your calendars and let the planning begin. It is never too early to start thinking about summer and all the exciting events that will be taking place in the Twin Towns. COVID-19 interrupted many of our plans for 2020 but we have high hopes for an event- filled summer of 2021.
As usual, the summer events will kick off with Blue Goose Days June 5-6. Chahinkapa Zoo and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be hosting a fun-filled day with hands-on opportunities for youth of all ages to participate in activities focused on wildlife conservation programs. There will also be a craft show and this year Tal the orangutan will celebrate his 36th birthday. There are lots of other events being planned so watch for more details.
The Third Annual Borderline Chalkfest will be tentatively held on July 17-18. With the support of our community, we are hoping to make this the biggest Chalkfest yet by expanding artists to two blocks and offering a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy. Borderline Chalkfest attracts spectators from all over and hosts professional and amateur artists from across the United States.
Headwaters Day is scheduled to take place Sept. 11 and will be held on the Breckenridge side of the river. This event is currently in the early planning stages, but you can be sure there will be lots of fun events for the whole family.
This is just a quick peek of the plans we have for summer 2021 in the Twin Towns. There will be lots to keep you busy in Wahpeton and Breckenridge all summer long. To keep up to date on the latest happenings make sure to like the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.