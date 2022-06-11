With summer here, the park is busy with T-ball, baseball, soccer, swimming and tennis.
The zoo is equally athletic with multi-species Olympics daily.
Zaida and Tillie are soccer stars in their own right. The bungee cord boomer ball has been the highlight in the last two weeks, captivating the visitors.
Fran the river otter gets the gold for her swimming and diving. Always a favorite.
Mud wrestling is performed daily in the rhino habitat. Gunner and Gideon are impressive at over 7,000 pounds each. That kinda girth displaces a lot of mud!
The boxing kangaroos are very entertaining and can be seen spatring in the shade on most afternoons.
No others can compete with the agility of the gibbons and their gymnastics! Their opposable thumbs come in handy.
Niko and his spider monkey troop are no slouches though with their always surprising antics. Who needs thumbs when you have a prehensile tail?
Tortoise town is open each day and although fun to interact you should not expect any track stars in that group.
Tal received an official basketball for his birthday. It only takes him seconds to destroy it so you won’t see any Globe Trotter action from this big guy, but people watching is one of his favorite sports!
Come watch the action throughout the zoo, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily!
Please remember to drive safely in the park. Kids at play! Monkeys too!
