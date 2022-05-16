It feels like we can officially say that spring is here. That means it’s time to start making plans for all the fun summer events happening in Wahpeton and Breckenridge this year.
On Thursday, May 26 at the Alley, Hektner Student Center, at NDSCS we will hold a Meet the Candidates event concerning the upcoming mayoral election in Wahpeton. Candidates for this election include current Mayor Steve Dale, and challengers Jason Goltz, Brett Lambrecht and Nicholas Nelson. We will begin with a brief introduction from each of the candidates, followed by structured questions presented by moderator Edd Goerger, Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce vice president, and finish with an audience question and answer session. The event is being held to give voters an opportunity to get to know each candidate and what their positions are on issues impacting our community.
On Wednesday, June 22, the Twin Town Business Partners will hold the first of two summer wine walks. Visit participating Twin Town businesses and enjoy various wines and other refreshments while you shop. Fill your passport for a chance to win great prizes. You must be 21 or older to participate. Follow this event on Facebook for more information as it becomes available.
The Fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest is scheduled for July 9-10. This event grows bigger every year and will cover two city blocks. Once again Wahpeton native Shawn McCann will bring in a talented group of artists from all over the United States to create amazing images on the streets of Wahpeton.
These are just a few of the wonderful events happening in the Twin Towns over the next several months. To see more of what is happening, make sure you follow us on social media or check out our events calendar on our website at www.wbchamber.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.