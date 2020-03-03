Support for passing the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019
Recently the U.S. House passed the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (H.R. 1903 / S. 901), critical legislation that will improve the health outcomes of people living with dementia.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Because of their young age, people living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s are not eligible for support and service programs available to older Americans. The Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (H.R. 1903 / S 901) would fix this. Through the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act, individuals under the age of 60 living with the disease would have access to nutritional programs, respite services for family caregivers and other services to enhance quality of life.
Thank you to Representative Armstrong and the House of Representatives for including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act, when it voted to reauthorize the Older Americans Act.
Now it is time for the U.S. Senate to do its part. The Senate must now follow the House action and pass this important bill. Please join me in asking Senator Hoeven and Senator Cramer to call for the Senate to schedule a vote on the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019.
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
Emily Bultema, Alzheimer’s Association, Fargo, North Dakota
