North Dakota businesses have needed to make a lot of decisions in the last week after the announcement by Governor Burgum of Phase 1 of the ND Smart Restart. The plan allowed businesses across the state to begin the process of reopening beginning Friday, May 1.
The governor has given a list of guidelines for North Dakota businesses to reopen. This list can found at ndresponse.gov. These guidelines are not only for those businesses affected by the executive orders but for all businesses who are open.
In the Twin Towns there are businesses that chose to reopen last Friday and some that will be waiting to open their doors for a variety of reasons. There is no right or wrong answer. Each business owner must do what they feel is best for themselves, their employees and their customers.
Staffing issues seem to be a concern for many of our area businesses as they begin to reopen. College students were a big part of our workforce and with the closing of NDSCS campus many students have left the area leaving a need for employees as our businesses reopen. There also are employees who are not comfortable with returning to work or have found other employment or means of income due to closing over the last couple months.
Availability of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, face masks, etc. has been a struggle for our area businesses. Many of these products are out of stock or on backorder. Without these supplies businesses are not able to safely reopen.
After being closed or having limited income over the last couple months many area restaurants and other businesses have been put in a financial situation where they are short on funds to pay vendors for necessary inventory to reopen and may need to offer limited menus or services to begin with until they can establish better cash flow.
Many people are ready to get out and start visiting their favorite local businesses and some are not. This is a personal choice you must make for yourself. Many businesses are still offering curbside pickup as well as online ordering. We ask that you help support our local businesses in any way you feel comfortable and that you do so a safe and responsible manner.
