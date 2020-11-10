Small Business Saturday is Saturday, Nov. 28 and the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and Twin Town Business Partners are encouraging area residents to keep their dollars local.
This year more than ever it is important to support the businesses that drive our local economy. Supporting our local businesses keeps the economy moving forward in a positive direction. Small Business Saturday and other events are vital for area businesses especially now during these times of such great uncertainty.
This year to help encourage local shopping on Small Business Saturday, the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and Twin Town Business Partners will be holding a Shop, Drop and Win campaign. Shop any local small business in Wahpeton and Breckenridge on Saturday, Nov. 28 and drop your receipts off at the Chamber Office at 1505 11th St. N. in Wahpeton (minimum $10 purchase per receipt – use drop box outside building to drop off after hours) for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Chamber Bucks.
Simply write your name and phone number on the back of the receipt and drop it off. Receipts will be sorted in to two categories, Wahpeton small business receipts and Breckenridge small business receipts.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, we will draw for two $500 Chamber Bucks winners – one from the Wahpeton receipts and one from the Breckenridge receipts. Winners will be announced on Facebook and will also be notified by phone. The more you shop the more chances you have to win. Watch our Facebook page for more information.
Keep your money where you live. Shop local, eat local, spend local, enjoy local and don’t forget to turn in those receipts for your chance to win some big bucks to help make your holiday season extra merry.
