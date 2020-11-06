Tom worked late Thursday evening and I had an opportunity to whip up some hearty hunting meals to send with him to his brother’s place this weekend.
Several hours later, summing up the messy kitchen that I created, I heard him enter through the basement. He was on the phone with his brother and after he hung up he yelled upstairs, “Hey, that was Pat! He said that they have too much food so I shouldn’t bring anything.”
I glanced again at the tower of Tupperware stacked among the five dirty mixing bowls, four kettles and three pots.
He continued as he walked up the stairs, “That’s cool, right? You don’t have to cook and pack up a bunch of stuff that nobody will eat when there is so much other stuff.”
Now at the kitchen door, it was Tom’s turn to survey the culinary aftermath. I said, “Hi, Honey! What did you say that Pat wanted on the phone? I couldn’t hear you over the sound of dishwasher (white lie).”
“Nothing, he just wanted to chat,” Tom said.
I married a smart man.
Happy Hunting! Be safe, outdoorsmen and women.
