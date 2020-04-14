It is not a secret that the Southern Valley has been shaken by the coronavirus but what is no surprise is how we have managed to stay united during all the uncertainty. The current situation may not look very good right now but one thing is for sure, the people of our area stick together in times of need. Every day we hear stories of how we are pitching in and helping each other out.
Shopping local has a whole new look and a whole new meaning. With the current regulations put in place by state and federal governments, our area businesses are being forced to rethink how they operate. Businesses are taking the situation seriously and finding creative ways of selling their products and offering services.
“How can I help” seems to be the question on everyone’s minds. Ordering take-out, shopping online and buying gift cards are just a few ways people are helping support our local economy. Businesses are stepping up to help other businesses any way they can. Our local newspaper and radio station continue to keep people informed of the latest happenings in our community and with the coronavirus. Our area banks and accountants are being kept busy staying up to date on government programs that are designed to help businesses affected by COVID-19. They are helping answer questions and getting businesses signed up to receive the help they need.
This week the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce along with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority will be launching a Gift Card Blitz promotion to help support our area businesses in need. Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors we will be able to offer $30 gift cards to people in the community for $20. This program will put approximately $25,000 into the economy of our community and is just another example of how people are pulling together. Watch your email and our Facebook pages for more information on the launch of this promotion.
There is no doubt that we will be looking at a new “normal” once things settle down. Businesses will change how they operate and the people of the Southern Valley will have a newfound sense of community pride. The current situation has opened our eyes to the need to work together and has shown us exactly what we can accomplish when we stay Southern Valley Strong.
