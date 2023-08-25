Parents, let your kids grow up to be hunters.
Hunting is an American tradition. My family has been four generations of hunters. And grandchildren will hear many hunting stories from their grandfather to influence them to experience the great outdoors.
Hunting teaches children respect for the land, sport and wildlife.
Among my favorite lifetime memories is hunting with my daughter, Kayla. They are the best of times.
The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (rrasc.net) offers three youth hunts that can be capitalized. We are fortunate to have a local wildlife club that focuses so much on getting young people outdoors. Members and mentors stress safety and ethics.
The Youth Canada Goose Hunt is scheduled on Sept. 9-10 on Breckenridge area agricultural fields. Cindie VanTassel and Dylan Teberg will scout to determine where the geese are feeding.
Kayla and I were carrying duck decoys back to the vehicle when we heard honking from a dozen Canada geese a half mile away. We hunkered down in the prairie grasses, alive with goldenrod, prairie rose and wild daisy wildflowers, because they were flying our direction. The geese stayed course and Kayla dropped the lead gander of the V-shaped formation. The white cheeks on its black head stood out on the 12-pound honker.
Oftentimes, the hunt features wildlife extras. Raptors like long-eared owls may arise from slough grasses. Shorebirds like curlews follow the muddy shorelines. Pelicans, water-loving birds, slowly flop their wings above you. Large flocks of Brewer blackbirds pepper the skies. Whooping sandhill crane fly in crazy patterns in the distance. Kuk-kuk calls reveal flocks of tundra swans. A yellow-headed blackbird may land a few feet away from you in the cattails.
Spending time with your children in nature is a special, intimate connection to the land. The depth of meaningful conversation alone in mesmerizing native habitat reveals true feelings. Bond with children in fresh, invigorating fall weather to learn life skills like responsibility, patience and discipline. Hunting outdoors is a mental health prescription, calming, relaxing and mindfulness with oneself.
The Marv Manock Youth Waterfowl Hunt will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 on sloughs near the Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge. Kevin Manock will coordinate the hunt with North Dakota Game and Fish and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff and volunteers. Duck decoys will be set up close to thick cattail hideouts along shorelines.
Our deer hunting tradition included a few hours of duck hunting before the Friday noon opener in early November. It is an awesome time of year. The Northern Flight of waterfowl is in full stage and there is excitement in the skies with the fall migration of the Central Flyway. We experience a pink sunrise and orange sunset together.
We crouch in the reeds of a putrid-smelling pothole and call in mallards from high in the sky. They are wary but like our decoy spread and drop down like torpedoes. Kayla focuses on a greenhead and harvests her first mallard with a double curl on his tail feathers. In late fall, the colors of adult ducks are spectacular.
The skies are often filled during the fall migration. The weather is changing and northwest winds are brisk, sometimes bringing snow flakes. Snow geese with whistle honks alert you that another magical fall season is coming to an end. Muskrats leave waves as they swim, gathering cattail roots for their huts. Teach wildlife identification to your children as it enhances the outdoor experience.
Hunting presents the challenge of matching wits with wildlife. When you hunt, there is an intimate connection with the land. It is fun even if a shot isn’t fired.
Hunters are environmentalists. Duck stamp sales purchased the land for the Waterfowl Production Area where we hunted ducks. We were blessed to live near the Prairie Pothole Region that raises more ducks than any state in our country.
The Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place on the Chuck and Cheri Haus farm near Hankinson on Saturday, Oct. 7. Mark Althoff and a cadre of mentors with superb hunting dogs make it another memorable hunt.
We were walking a buffalo berry shelterbelt in hilly country not far from the Badlands. A ring-necked pheasant cackled and doubled back. Kayla, walking along the edge, brought the rooster down with her first shot ever at a pheasant and admired its spectacular iridescent blue, green and copper colored feathers. And her smiles told it all.
We hunt to eat and look forward to her mother’s pheasant stir fry and Grandma’s pheasant dumpling soup. It is good and right to enjoy delicious wild fare from your harvest.
Take a kid hunting.