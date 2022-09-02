Take a ride on the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel
The Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel is open through Labor Day and weekends in September. The newly-named vintage carousel remains a treasure in our community and recently the history was told again at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Prairie Rose Carousel.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, Vonnie Halverson, Donelyn Oliver, Roger Jensen and Jeff Berg were joined by a large group of family, friends, and visitors during a special presentation honoring our “Four Horsemen,” Lonnie Halverson, Jim Oliver, Roger Jensen and Delores Berg. These four dreamers, doers, and artists brought the 1926 Spillman roundabout to life.



