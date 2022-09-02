Take a ride on the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel

The Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel is open through Labor Day and weekends in September. The newly-named vintage carousel remains a treasure in our community and recently the history was told again at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Prairie Rose Carousel.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, Vonnie Halverson, Donelyn Oliver, Roger Jensen and Jeff Berg were joined by a large group of family, friends, and visitors during a special presentation honoring our “Four Horsemen,” Lonnie Halverson, Jim Oliver, Roger Jensen and Delores Berg. These four dreamers, doers, and artists brought the 1926 Spillman roundabout to life.
Sadly, both Lonnie Halverson and Jim Oliver passed away this past year, but the emotion-filled memories brought smiles and tears of joy. Near the end of the commemoration, Dr. Tim Matz, Chahinkapa Zoo Association, revealed the new sign and surprised the Halverson family with the honor. It was Lonnie who kept the carousel going all these years, manning the rides, keeping it safe through the flood of 1997, and maintaining excellent working condition.
Vonnie Halverson told me that Lonnie would not have like to be singled out as so many gave their heart and hard work to the Prairie Rose. True enough, but it was with the blessings of all involved that this tribute be made. “It is how it should be,” was heard repeatedly in the audience. “It is how is should be.”
