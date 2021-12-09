If I do say so myself, things are looking pretty nice around town.
I want to share a story of a time that is still the most peaceful I’ve ever felt in my life.
When I was younger, my dad worked for The Daily News and I was, how should I put it, voluntold that I would be taking on a paper route in my neighborhood. I got paid and was in pretty good shape because of it, so it was fine.
At that time, newspaper delivery was in the morning. Early for a kid. That was okay in the summer, when the sun was already peaking over the horizon. But in wintertime, when it was cold, dark, cold, quiet, and cold — that was not as fun.
As most of you know, I’m the Clark Griswold of Wahpeton. The holidays are my thing. So in December, when some would leave their Christmas lights on all night long, I’d deliver the paper while enjoying the lights of the season.
Then, one day in the middle of December, when Christmas Day was within reach and I was as amped as a person could be, I saw something that made me stop in my tracks. I lived in the southeast corner of town, and wasn’t far from the river. In fact, during the flood of 1997 there was a temporary dike on 11th Avenue and for a week or so my parents had lake-front property. The elevator in Breckenridge that’s currently owned Nu Seed used to put a lighted star on top of the building. It was a big star that was easily seen from a certain part of my route. That morning was particularly quiet. No wind, no snow falling, just calm. It was cold of course, but not terribly so. I saw that star and, for some reason, stopped and stared. I must have stood still and looked at that star for 10 minutes, just enjoying the peacefulness of the morning. I still remember that feeling and how, for a short time, it was the most peaceful I’d ever felt.
Sorry to go all “Charlie Brown” on you there, but that story is 100 percent true. And so, as we try to navigate all the craziness of the holiday season and weather the national political climate without losing our minds, I suggest taking some time to go around and look at the lights and decorations around town and find some peace in those simple things that can bring a lot of happiness. Go down main street. Go through the park. I think you’ll be happier for it.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
