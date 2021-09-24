The Tri-State Safety Association recently held its annual safety conference at NDSCS. We are fortunate to be members of a local group that offers safety training every month. After all, employers desire that their employees who come to work return home safely every day.
The Park Board takes safety serious. We are enrolled with the ND Workforce Safety Risk Management Program. That not only means a discount with our fees, but ensures a quality safety program is being offered for our employees.
Workplace safety is critical. Our annual goal is zero claims and injuries. Injuries can be fatal. They are costly because employees are off work. Productivity suffers when staff cannot work or have work restrictions.
Part-time staff receive safety training. Full-time staff have a monthly meeting and a safety topic is reviewed. We emphasize ergonomics safety so repetitive work routines are balanced with breaks. Safe lifting is taught because back injuries are among most common work related challenges.
Slips, trips and falls are addressed by organized work areas, safe building entrances and level sidewalk surfaces. Worksite wellness tips are communicated because healthy employees are less likely to get injured. There is a zero tolerance for drug and alcohol usage that impairs work performance.
Safe driving training is mandatory and seat belt usage goes with it. An employee assistance program provides counseling for staff who are undergoing any challenges, including mental health. Park, facility and vehicle inspections are regularly conducted.
Climbing and heights have been a personal challenge. Is it hereditary?
Mother Helen reminisced about “Ficenec Memories” while growing up on her Milnor, North Dakota, farm and journaling family history. One excerpt especially caught my attention.
“I was fascinated with heights. We didn’t have toys, TV, computers or even colors and books, so we did our own entertainment. Frankie and I would spend a lot of time in the shelter belt climbing trees. We’d have a contest to see who would get the highest. If Daddy wasn’t around, we’d climb on the top of the barn. We’d climb on the back of the barn away from the house so no one could see us. Neither one of us ever fell.”
Fast forward to 80 year-old Mom and her son grooming cross-country ski trails along the golf course and seeing from a distance some lady at 1408 Fourth Street N. on her house’s roof removing a heavy snow load. Uff dah!
Her elderly son followed suit. In 2007, forestry enthusiasts across the state of North Dakota volunteered to trim trees damaged by the disastrous Northwood tornado. An early riser, I naturally went to their city park to trim trees, climbing them to get at all the damaged branches. The Fargo Park District Forester – Jeff Haberman, now the Rochester, Minnesota, City Forester — drove by with his crew to trim damaged Main Street trees but noticed this guy high in a park tree and told his co-workers he better come back and work with the solo park tree trimmer.
Daughter Brittany was an outstanding gymnast who enjoyed doing backwards flips high on the balance beam, her favorite event. Enough said about heights and daring with her!
Grandson Jack Dobmeier must have Ficenec genes!
We have all seen the videos of people doing unsafe things to do things as simple as changing a light bulb. Why take the time to get a ladder from the garage when a chair on a table works just fine?
Jack, only a two-year old, climbed a chair to get to the top of a couch. Now maybe Grandpa should have taken the chair away before taking a picture, but one could not resist making this a teachable moment!
All fun aside, be safe out there! All of us have much value to others and it is good to be safe for our welfare and the benefit of family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.