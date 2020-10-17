Dear Friends,
Sometimes we get inquiries about our animals and on occasion concerns about animal welfare. One question that we get several times a season is about Tal, our resident orangutan. Although male orangutans are solitary in the wild, one living in the zoo can look lonely to the human heart. The following is Tal’s story and how he came to live here in Wahpeton.
Chahinkapa Zoo participates in the Orangutan Species Survival Plan (SSP) for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Zoos working in the SSP adhere to the recommendations set forth by zoo professionals. The need is great and Chahinkapa Zoo accepted Tal to live here in Wahpeton for a quality life. We built the habitat with space for a family of orangutans and the need at the time was to house Tal.
We are proud to serve in the SSP and even more fulfilled knowing we are making a difference in conservation. Our trained zoo professionals conduct palm oil presentations, training demonstrations, and keeper talks about poaching and habitat loss. Tal has become nationally famous playing his flute with the N.Y. Kammermusiker woodwind ensemble each year in a classical concert here at Chahinkapa. It is another opportunity to share facts about this amazing species.
Tal was not housed with other orangutans at his previous zoos. We spend much time with him and monitor his enrichment and animal welfare. If you have inquiries, you may direct them to me personally at kdiekman@chahinkapazoo.org. I am happy to visit with you.
Tal can be seen in his day room from a public viewing window during these colder days.
Very Sincerely,
