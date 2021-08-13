Movie directors have often said that working with kids and animals is the most challenging and capricious.
Many of you do not have to think too hard to recall an embarrassing moment caused by your children or grandchildren, myself included. But, perhaps that serves us right when we are bragging about our offspring and ask them to perform a feat like singing a song, playing a band instrument, or simply just acting polite and sweet in front of Grandpa and Grandma.
I cringe each time I remember a specific Easter dinner when my son told a terribly lewd joke to the entire family at the dinner table.
Well, the zoo residents of course have not gone that far, but we are indeed working with many species and all of them very unpredictable which makes their wild nature more endearing and wonderful. This past Thursday brought the annual senior walk at the zoo. It is a favorite of mine as I get to see old friends and meet new ones.
Now, picture this. Tal, the orangutan, is highly intelligent. He in fact knows when I am wanting to “show off” our training skills demonstrating to zoo guests the modern zoo day practices of using less invasive veterinary. We do this by training our animals so that we may brush their teeth, apply mosquito spray, check for health concerns, and so on.
He trains excellently most days of the year and has been doing so since we started the program in 2010. Progressively, our goals have increased and the trainers are successfully meeting them, but, on this particular day he decides to be the comedian and “goof” with the trainers, much to the delight of the crowd. Instead of responding to the tasks asked of him, he instead hooted, moved around his habitat and 100 percent ran the show.
After each antic, he came back to the trainer giving her the Bronx Cheer with tongue between two lips making the “raspberry” hiss. It put our two trainers Addy and Lacy in a conundrum. They normally would end the session as to not compromise the training program (much like I would have liked to end the family dinner that particular Easter), but they also knew that me, the zoo director, was expecting a good session for this special group.
In the end, Tal lost. The session was ended with an explanation to our audience. But, Tal got a second chance during a behind -the-scenes tour that same evening. He did much better.
Oh and my son got a second chance, as well. We did not ban him from the next holiday gathering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.