A family member who is near and dear to me said, “I lived through the Civil War.” I am not a mathematician, but I knew that was impossible due to his age. A second later, he restated, “I lived through the Civil War through my grandmother’s stories."
I was immediately captivated and paused from what I was doing and took a seat across from him. He continued by regaling one detail after another as if his grandmother described it to him yesterday. Soon the conversation evolved into memories of his own military service which also sparked a few anecdotes from my Army days. Before we knew it, several hours had passed and it was time to say goodnight.
It was a most enjoyable evening of conversation with my stepfather, Charles Cherry of Breckenridge. So many of my favorite times are spent with family just telling stories, yet we can easily get caught up in a busy world and lose our most effective communication tool called dialogue.
Through the rush of the weekdays and not enough hours in the weekend, we sometimes don’t take the precious time to simply converse. It is so very important. I am reminded of others who have sketched the past with their own accounts.
I listened intently through the years to stories told by Wendell Langendorfer, Kenny Skoog and charter members of the Wahpeton Buffalo Club. Those are yarns that need to be told through the generations. Another dear Wahpeton citizen was Ralph Erdrich, who had quite the adventuresome life, so much that it makes me wish we could go back in time and just interview him and others while they are still on this earth.
Why are these recollections of personal accounts so important? It is because they are genuine and sincere. You can’t find these stories in textbooks, in the news media or on the internet. Our children and grandchildren cannot Google their ancestry to the finest detail of which we are able to describe.
Tell your stories dear friends. Better yet, listen to the stories of others. It is what binds us in human kind. Whether it be the Civil War, Wahpeton Buffalo Club, Native American history or your life experiences, it is best heard through personal exchange.
Tell the stories. When we stop doing so, we lose so much.
