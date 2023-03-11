Marathon season is open in Texas and it was super to run The Woodlands Marathon on the first March weekend.
Strategies change for older runners, but there are ways to keep putting one foot in front of the other at any age. Marathoners generally figure they will lose 1% speed or two minutes / year between ages 35-60 and even faster after that. Gosh, an hour slower!
Runners start checking the weather a few days before the run. A 48 degree start at 6:50 a.m. was great and 67 degrees at 11 a.m. was too warm. Sixty degrees is the cap before the body rebels, trying to cool itself while you heat it up.
Marathons aren’t a good time to try new things so a traditional blueberry bagel and strong cup of coffee start the day at 4 a.m. Static stretching has changed to loosening exercises like hip, knee and ankle circles.
After a short jog, I enter the corral a half-hour early and eavesdrop fellow runners and their pre-race nervous chatter. I can relate. I jumped a small creek during a training run, landed squarely on my right foot with 400 pounds of body thrust, and shot pain through the lower leg. Achilles tendonitis cost nine training days and five runs a couple weeks before the marathon, really bad timing for physical conditioning.
My "A" goal was 3:45, that is, an automatic qualifier for the New York City Marathon. It is a good idea to run the first mile at least 30 seconds slower than desired race pace. It worked well to run with the four-hour pace group that is 9:09 a mile.
The Woodlands Marathon was culturally rich and it was thrilling to run with fellow black, red, brown and white runners. Life is enriched with diversity.
There is small chat when passing or getting passed by like gray-haired runners. We are in the minority. Out of 576 male runners, only 11 are older than me.
I caught up and ran with the 3:45 pace group from 12-16 miles. One of the strategies of elderly runners is to mix walking with running, for me, walking at Gatorade stations and I fell behind the non-stop pace group.
I love running at different marathons and appreciate every city’s unique features. Purple blooming redbud, bald-barked multi-stemmed crape myrtle and towering Loblolly pine trees landscaped the route. Cardinals sung from adjacent woods. V-shaped turkey vultures soared overhead. Maybe that’s not good.
My family offered support and a banana at Mile 19.5. Getting “great, big fat hugs” and running alongside grandsons Jack and George provided the best impetus ever.
Runners eventually “hit the wall” and even elite runners question their sanity during the latter, challenging miles of the marathon. Self-discipline is tested to the tilt.
I play mind games to keep going. I pretend to be an indigenous runner who hunted and eventually ran down whitetail deer. I remember times running at top speed pushing the grandsons in a stroller to beat a rapidly approaching thunder / lightning storm. I break the race into familiar increments for the remaining miles, even Wahpeton stretches like Emery Greenhouse to St. John’s Church. The last few miles never end.
Self-pity is quickly erased when you run by marathoners with no legs using powerful arms on hand-powered cycles. I gratefully thank the many friendly volunteers. High school cross country team volunteers sound like a scream squad as they understand the commitment.
A 3:56 finish is a passing "B" graded goal but incentive for improvement. It was good to leave it all on the trails, drink chocolate milk for post-race recovery and lean a hand on wife Joan’s shoulder for support walking back to our vehicle.
Texas trekking – fun times!
Wayne Beyeris the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.