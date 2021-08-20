While attending the Wahpeton City Council meeting this past week, it was remindful of the outstanding support provided by city government.
It is easy for us to gripe and question why local government doesn’t do more, especially for your favorite facility or program. It is equally easy to be grateful with what we get and list a bevy of support. Here’s a few bullet items to consider.
- Grant to Chahinkapa Zoo for a new jaguar exhibit, trail resurfacing, tiger building renovation and fossa building renovation.
- Resurfacing the pedestrian trail from the golf / zoo corner to the club house.
- Authorizing a sales tax increase election to consider a new Recreation Center with phases that include an indoor playground, turf facility, gymnasiums, Baby Boomer facilities, walking track, physical fitness rooms, golf simulator, swimming / aquatic center, etc.
- Grant to the Red Door Art Gallery to complete its building purchase and providing annual substantial funding for serving as the city’s Visitors Center.
- Funding to water and maintain the Dakota Avenue flowers and landscaping. This started as a volunteer project with business sponsors.
- Renovation of the "Old Armory" to a multi-functional Community Center.
- Grant for John Randall Field grandstand, dugouts and accessible trail entry.
- Volunteer Park, levee trails, greenway recreation and ongoing maintenance to offer public access to the Red and Bois de Sioux rivers.
- New trails like the recent loop around Rosewood and Safe Routes to Schools.
- Grant for a new ice compressor system at Stern Arena.
- Grant to add air conditioning to Three Rivers Gymnastics for year-round comfort and activities.
- Up-front funding to resurface Chahinkapa Park roads and parking lots, including hard surface baseball parking lot, safer park entries, asphalt Hughes Shelter parking lots, improve drainage, add pedestrian trails, etc.
- Matching funds to plant trees that beautify city entrances and welcome visitors to our city.
- Financially support of events like music festivals, baseball / hockey / basketball tournaments and Blue Goose Days.
- Fund a new African exhibit for zebras and rhinos due to flood levee restrictions.
- Provide engineering services for projects like Community Center sidewalks and Kidder Rec Area roads.
- Fund the swim pool water slide, another levee restriction project.
- Beautification of Dakota Avenue with flags for patriotic days. Street Department gets asked often and responds with many hours of extra duties.
- Provide payroll services for 100+ part-time and full-time employees associated with park maintenance, Chahinkapa Zoo, swimming pool and summer recreation.
- Police patrol of our parks. See them all the time early in the morning and late at night, monitoring our entire park system.
- Holiday lighting scene along Laura Hughes Lane in Chahinkapa Park.
- Street Department often provides heavy equipment like payloaders.
- Funds for park maintenance like weed control, park pond water quality and levee greenway.
- Crack sealing and paint marking trails and roads like the Airport Park, Bois de Sioux greenway and Kidder Recreation Area for safety.
- Friendly City Hall staff always willing to go the extra mile and do extra things for the benefit of park facilities and recreation programs.
- Storage space for canoes / kayaks, fishing equipment, trophy making equipment, mulch piles, trailers and other equipment.
- Funding the Airport Park baseball field, two softball fields and multi-use trail.
- Public art like the downtown murals, Sculpture Park pieces, Chalk Fest and street banners.
- Tourism marketing dollars for signs, billboards and brochures.
- Funding support for the public golf course when needed, a great partnership with a non-profit.
- Snow removal of trails along 11th Street North, 16th Avenue North, Rosewood and Sixth Street South to support year-round trails usage by walkers, runner, bicyclists and people going to work or businesses.
- Fund-raising for the annual July fireworks display.
Well, you get the message. Thank you, city of Wahpeton!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.