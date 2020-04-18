I spent much of my high school career in a large tiled cafeteria surrounded by drums and large percussion instruments. I was part of Shepherd Hill Regional High School’s winter percussion group. The group was essentially a stripped back marching band that consisted of only the drum line and stationary percussion instruments, called the pit. I think during those years, I spent more time at school and in rehearsals than I did at home.
While I pounded out notes and rhythms on my marimba in concert with the rest of the pit, the drumline marched behind us embellishing our melodies with their drumming. All of that music reverberated around the cafeteria that we often practiced in. I don’t know if you have ever experienced the sound of a drumline before but two quads, three snares, four bass drums and three pairs of marching cymbals can make an awful lot of loud noise.
Those countless hours spent rehearsing with this loud percussive group that I dearly loved did end up having one major downside. I now have a constant ringing in my ears. Nearly 15 percent of Americans experience this ringing which is called tinnitus. According to the American Tinnitus Association, “Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present.”
For me, the sound is a high pitched ringing resulting from hearing damage caused by over exposure to extended periods of loud noises. That cafeteria had very little in the way of sound absorption. In others with tinnitus, the sound can also manifest as a buzzing, clicking, rushing, hissing, or whistling.
Tinnitus itself is not the disease, it is a symptom of a larger problem. In my case, my tinnitus is a symptom of the hearing damage I received from spending hours next to drums without wearing ear plugs. There are several other causes but noise-induced hearing loss, age related hearing loss, and obstructions like excessive earwax or congestion are the most common.
It results from some sort of damage to a part of the auditory pathway but scientists are still unsure of exactly what causes the illusion of sound associated with tinnitus. The predominant theory is that the ringing results from our brains compensating for the damaged or incomplete signals coming from the ears.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, “If the auditory pathways or circuits in the brain don’t receive the signals they’re expecting from the [ear], the brain in effect ‘turns up the gain’ on those pathways in an effort to detect the signal – much in the same way that you turn up the volume on a car radio when you’re trying to find a station’s signal.”
At present, there are no cures for tinnitus only treatments. For most, tinnitus is nothing more than a slight annoyance that people live with and is nothing to be concerned about. There are therapies people can try if their tinnitus is impacting their lives but it often depends on the person whether or not they work. The best treatment is to avoid loud noises as much as possible to stop the ringing from getting worse.
I can only hear the ringing in my ears when the room is quiet but in those silent moments it can be particularly frustrating. Despite the tinnitus and hearing damage, I will never regret those years in winter percussion. There are simply too many fond memories.
