After having beat the storm home, after being discharged by Sanford Med in Fargo, I was full of excitement at the thought of being pile-free with no more posterior problems.
I was given no instructions to avoid breaking my sutures. However, in the rush of Friday afternoon check out, the protocol for avoiding that was omitted. That knowledge should have been absolutely given before anyone ever turned me loose — i.e. explaining the proper diet and physical restrictions!
I pretty much resumed my normal diet, which included several foods I needed to avoid, namely foods that constipate: starchy, white-flour breads, sugary food, white rice, processed junk food and many others. The result turned out to be a disaster. Seven days later, my stitches broke and I was rushed to the Sanford emergency room by Amy Jorgenson, a friend and first rate medical technician, and her driver on a Saturday night.
The operation did not get performed until 6 p.m. on Sunday. But that bleed needed attention STAT!
In the next 24 hours, I endured the scariest night of my life. My thanks are for great nursing and divine intervention, plus quick and efficient bleed response by way of transfusions. I know now that without Jesus, and great nurses, I would certainly have died.
Life saving info on post-op recovery
I recently got released from a hospital hell week I could have avoided had I been sufficiently warned about the real dangers awaiting anyone who is not drilled until he gets it about what to do or not do when you go home from the very dangerous operation called hemorrhoid removal.
When I was sent home from the first surgery, after an overnight recovery stay at Sanford’s hospital, it was on a Friday and everyone including me was anxious to go home and enjoy real life again.
I was told that I could be released as soon as I could urinate again, and at 3 p.m. I did, thanks to a cheering squad of young nurses. It took three hours of hopeful encouragement and my falling back on an old boy scout camp trick of holding my hand under warm running water.
The gusher came and we all joyously headed home to Wahpeton. We got there just before dark, but in the rush, a vital step was forgotten, post-operative dietary orientation. I needed to know how truly perilous it is not to know that the sutures I was given were made in tissue “as delicate as thin packing foam.”
Thus, one’s diet must have no constipating food, because straining or bulky stools can rupture those sutures. This was brought home to me before my second discharge by a play-acting group consisting of a gruff scout mistress and four little girl scouts.
The theme of their play was even diarrhea is better than death. I’ve been on that diet now for three weeks and have three more to go before the sutures are absorbed and I can resume a somewhat normal diet.
My diet now is much like the Seventh Day Adventist’s diet: mostly vegetables. All my favorites like ice cream, cheese, sweets and cervelat are verboten. I also learned that I needed weeks of physical therapy to rebuild muscle strength.
So in closing, let me say that the Biblical scripture, “My people die for lack of knowledge,” is true indeed.