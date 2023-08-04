I've always been a lover of underdogs, dark horses, and people making amazing comebacks. I was a Jackie Robinson fan when I was in grade school in the '50s, I idolized Sandy Koufax, the great strike-out artist, and I loved Slamin' Sammy Snead, the golfer with the straw hat who, when he wasn't golfing, spent his time bass fishing. Those were all heroes of mine back in the '50s. Sam's swing was poetry in motion.

Back in 2015, I took a liking to an Aussie golfer by the name of Jason Day. He was winning matches all over the place, and he was making shots that boggled my mind. He ended that year ranked No. 1 among all professional golfers, having won everything but The Masters, and Tiger Woods in his decline was so impressed with Jason's play that he was convinced Jason Day might just break some of his records.



