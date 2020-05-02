My family had only had a fake Christmas tree once. It was 2006. We were in between houses and staying in a hotel. Hotel management deemed real Christmas trees to be “fire hazards” so we were forced to put up a tiny fake tree that likely failed out of acting school to be a Christmas tree. It was depressing in its plastic-ness. But in the 13 years that my family has been in our current house, we have had a live tree every Christmas and come January, all have ended up in the same place: our Christmas tree graveyard.
The side of my house buttresses up against ground that is more rock than dirt. Sitting there is the remains of last year’s tree, a pile of yellowed branches next to a barren trunk. The monstrous 14-foot tree was unceremoniously disassembled so that we could haul it off the side of the porch.
That rocky ground slopes into the edge of the woods that covers the rest of our five acres of land. In the tree line lies the past decade’s Christmas trees. The earthy smell of trees and a pine needle covered forest floor permeates the air. The living trees rustle gently in the breeze as sunlight filters through their branches, dappling the forest floor in spots of light.
The trees of Christmas past lie in various states of decay. Some still resemble the lush pine trees that they once were while others are little more than hollowed out carcasses. And yet, the scene isn’t sad.
While inside our house they are decorated with thousands of twinkling lights and my family’s large random assortment of ornaments. We are not the type of family that has coordinated Christmas trees. Although, we do have certain ornaments that always have top-of-the-tree honor: Tinkerbell, Darth Vader, and a small plush Santa. Juxtaposed to their indoor illuminated glory, the trees’ graves are a humble reminder of an important ongoing cycle. In death, they return life to the soil. As bacteria, bugs, and fungi break down the trees, the nutrients the trees pulled from the ground are returned to it.
Trees are nutrient and energy hogs. Most species have exceptionally long lifetimes and prefer to stockpile their resources to make it easier to survive lean times. This tactic is sensible considering that they cannot just pick up and move to a more hospitable place. They are stuck. Forest soil is constantly being depleted of its water and nutrients by the lofty giants that call that land home. This would be unsustainable if it weren’t for death.
Forests rely on the replenishment of the soil in order to continue thriving. Death is responsible for this restorative cycle. When trees die they often crash to the forest floor. Bugs, bacteria, and fungi then take over slowing chewing, dissolving, and taking apart the tree. All that the tree sucked up from the soil is returned through its decomposition. Without this constant give and take, forests and ecosystems world-wide would collapse within decades.
Humans have a thing for cleaning up what is supposed to remain unkempt. Forests are intended to be wild and a bit messy and when we endeavor to ‘clean’ them to suit our sensibilities, we disrupt millennia old processes that are integral to the health and well-being of the forest. Dead trees play an important role in not only replenishing the soil but also providing homes for the bugs, bacteria, and fungi that are responsible for their decomposition.
So, don’t take my family’s Christmas tree graveyard as sad. It isn’t sad. It is misunderstood. To us, the graveyard may appear somber and as a reminder of something lost and faded. But to the living trees and forest critters, they are a source of life. Their mess means sustenance and regeneration. It is not something to be mourned. Our Christmas tree graveyard is something to be celebrated.
