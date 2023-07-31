The collapses of three large U.S. banks (Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank) so far this year has certainly caught the attention of Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. On June 29, the Fed chair said at a conference (without going into detail) that the failures “suggest a need to strengthen our supervision and regulation of institutions of the size of SVB.”

In reality, “supervision and regulation,” including the FDIC’s guarantee to make depositors whole should a bank fail, have proven themselves part of, not a solution to, the problem. As regulators jigger with the rules (and break those rules, as FDIC did in paying out more than the insured limits to SVB’s depositors), creative bankers work the angles in what amounts to an outrageously large casino operation.



