The life of Jerry Lein, former city of Wahpeton engineer, will be celebrated from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Wahpeton Community Center. For our city and his family, friends and fellow professionals, he indeed lived a life worthy of celebration.

It was easy to be comfortable with Jerry Lein. He greeted every person with a wry, infectious smile that spoke volumes about his personality. Jerry always welcomed visitors and was a superb, attentive listener, open to input, suggestions and ideas. I bet he had some incredible chats with grandchildren in his lap.



Wayne Beyer is Wahpeton's former parks and recreation director.

