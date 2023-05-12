The life of Jerry Lein, former city of Wahpeton engineer, will be celebrated from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Wahpeton Community Center. For our city and his family, friends and fellow professionals, he indeed lived a life worthy of celebration.
It was easy to be comfortable with Jerry Lein. He greeted every person with a wry, infectious smile that spoke volumes about his personality. Jerry always welcomed visitors and was a superb, attentive listener, open to input, suggestions and ideas. I bet he had some incredible chats with grandchildren in his lap.
Wahpeton’s hard-surface trail system started with a short stretch in Chahinkapa Park when the Greater Wahpeton Association disbanded and gave their outstanding balance to a short trail between Laura Hughes Lane and the two north park ponds. The trail stopped when all the money was used up, about halfway on the gravel path between the ponds.
Enter Jerry Lein, who designed the explosion of park trails in the 1980s. He worked extraordinarily well with the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), where he started his professional career, not long after graduating from Regan, North Dakota High School.
A ND DOT grant was received to continue the trail to the zoo and through the golf course to Fourth Street. The floodplain soils presented some engineering challenges and Jerry often teased me it was the “trail from (well, not heaven).”
Jerry was the leader of the 1989 and 1997 flood fights. His calm, tireless demeanor was the right personality to keep people at ease. Jerry was a realist who could deliver tough news. In 1989, amongst many sandbaggers, the NDSCS football team was piling bags along the Red River adjacent to the zoo’s bison exhibit. Using science-based data, he let us know high river levels meant we needed to focus our attention to residential areas.
Every North Dakota and Minnesota river city did their best to fight the 1997 flood. Due to Jerry’s expertise, Wahpeton was able to strive off the river from flooding any homes. So much of the work is beforehand, like Jerry organizing "Sandbag Central" at the city public works shop.
Wahpeton was able to turn the resulting levee system from a challenge to an opportunity. Jerry and other city officials partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to include trails on the levees. I went with the city crew a couple times to meet the Corps in St. Paul, Minnesota, to support the recreation projects. The respect given by Corps officials to Jerry’s engineering skills was very evident. There are not many cities with asphalt trails on levees.
Jerry cherished natural resources. Volunteer Park was designed to highlight the historic confluence of the Red River. Tree planting projects landscaped the city shop complex, streets and trails.
The North Dakota League of Cities recognized Jerry’s leadership as Outstanding City Employee one year. Peers showed their respect by electing him President of the North Dakota Public Works Association.
Jim Azure was Jerry’s right-hand man for a few years and they made a great pair. Jim loved the outdoors, too, and included river trails to destinations like the fishing pier in Chahinkapa Park.
Cities like Wahpeton really benefit from employees who recognize it makes no sense to duplicate resources that waste taxpayer dollars. The park board was fortunate to use heavy equipment like payloaders and trucks to place fishing piers and haul hundreds of yards of black dirt for the carousel and chapel bases. Jerry often attended park board meetings.
Jerry was an outdoorsman and some of my favorite memories include pheasant hunting with Jerry and his close friend, City Auditor Arden Anderson, on Quentin Hoistad’s farm near Rutland, North Dakota. We laughed when Jerry posted at the end of a corn field during an explosion of rooster pheasants at the end of a walk and he didn’t shoot, not sure which one to target.
Jerry had a friendly sense of humor. The park board’s Christmas party was often at Park Board Commissioner’s Meredith Mitskog fine residence. There was not enough room in the dining room for all the guests. Jerry and Sandy Lein and the Beyers ate in a side room so we teased Meredith about setting up a card table in the garage when we arrived in future years.
Jerry was a willing volunteer who often helped at the Elks Club free throw contests. Among his favorite recreation activities was golfing and bowling.
And yes, I was among those who once called cement in a mixer truck concrete and was quickly corrected. With a smile, of course.
The gifts of Jerry Lein will live forever.
Wayne Beyeris Wahpeton's former parks and recreation director.