The good guys do win sometimes

Greg Heitkamp was recently inducted into the Bismarck Sam McQuade Softball Tournament Hall of Fame. Heitkamp, a 48-year umpiring veteran, has umpired in the world’s largest softball tournament since 2001.
Heitkamp goes back year after year “because the McQuade Tournament is so special, a charity tournament that does so many special things for organizations in their area. The people who I get to see year after year. After I worked my first one, Mike Wolf asked me if I had a good time and I replied yes. He said good, now you have to die to get off the list. I don’t take a dime home with me. I believe in paying it forward. Who knows how it will come back to me, but good things come from helping out.”
Mike Wolf is the Co-Tournament Manager and the Umpire-in-Chief for USA Softball North Dakota. He is proud that 100% of the proceeds, over $2 million during the tourney history, benefit local charities, much of it from umpires who donate their time. He has high praise for Heitkamp.
“The McQuade Hall of Fame is designed for volunteers and umpires who have shown exceptional dedication to the tournament. Greg is a prime example of what we look for when inducting someone into the Hall of Fame. Greg has dedicated 23 years of his umpiring career working the McQuade Tournament, helping others by donating every game he has ever worked at the tournament. Typically, Greg works 12-14 games each year during the tournament. His act of kindness by not accepting any money shows his passion for doing good things for others.”
Heitkamp started umping when a women’s team in Kent, Minnesota, did not have an umpire for their game. He did such an outstanding job that their rivals in Abercrombie, North Dakota also asked him to start umpiring their games.
The Twin Town men’s, women’s and coed softball leagues have been fortunate to benefit from Heitkamp’s umpiring career. He served as Umpire-in-Chief for three years. Highway 13 has wheel tracks from his frequent trips from Lisbon during recent years. Heitkamp has umpired girls fast pitch softball for 15 years, including many games with his long-time Lisbon partner – Jack Lukes.
Heitkamp has umpired more than 20 state tournaments, two regional tournaments and five national tournaments that earned him the National Indicator Fraternity. One of the national tournament teams was coached by Danny Manning, former Kansas basketball superstar. He umpired in North Dakota’s first Girls Class B State Fast Pitch Tournament.
Wolf also recognizes Heitkamp’s umpiring skills. “Greg is a reliable, seasoned umpire with great game management skills and great rules knowledge. Greg is a true leader both on and off the field. I can put Greg on a diamond and let him do his thing knowing there won't be any issues.”
Heitkamp has demonstrated that former players often make great sports officials. His playing career started in 1972 with Standard Oil Bulk and continued with Texaco, First American Advertising, Richland Abstract, Piggly Wiggly, M&M Construction and Big Dipper.
New umpires get sage advice from Heitkamp. “I would tell anyone who is considering umpiring that the first two years are the roughest. You must remember that no one is perfect; we all miss calls. The important qualities are a passion about the sport, the want to constantly improve, learn to become better and a steadfast belief in yourself. Self-doubt can destroy you. If you make a wrong call, you can’t dwell on it. You must have short term memory on the field. Learn from your mistakes. Other umpires are your best source of help.”
Heitkamp credits local umpires like Harvey Ostby, Richard Peterson and Lyle Rader over his career for their support, mentorship, mechanics and tournament recommendations.
Heitkamp is known for his knowledge of the rules and carefully explaining them to young players. Players, coaches and parents appreciate that he takes the time to provide a softball learning opportunity.
I was fortunate to play many games with Greg Heitkamp as the solo umpire. He does not let hip and knee replacements slow him from hustling to be in the right position to make calls. What really made the games fun was Greg’s approach, friendly smiles, professionalism and personality. We all loved softball – my teams as players and he as the dedicated umpire. His uniform was blue.
The good guys do win sometimes. Greg Heitkamp, McQuade Softball Tournament Hall of Fame, is proof positive.
WAYNE BEYERis the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.