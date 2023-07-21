The good guys do win sometimes

Left to right, Greg Heitkamp accepts the McQuade Softball Tournament Hall of Fame award from Mike Wolf, Co-Tournament Manager and USA Softball ND Umpire-in-Chief.

 Courtesy Wayne Beyer

Greg Heitkamp was recently inducted into the Bismarck Sam McQuade Softball Tournament Hall of Fame. Heitkamp, a 48-year umpiring veteran, has umpired in the world’s largest softball tournament since 2001.

Heitkamp goes back year after year “because the McQuade Tournament is so special, a charity tournament that does so many special things for organizations in their area. The people who I get to see year after year. After I worked my first one, Mike Wolf asked me if I had a good time and I replied yes. He said good, now you have to die to get off the list. I don’t take a dime home with me. I believe in paying it forward. Who knows how it will come back to me, but good things come from helping out.”



WAYNE BEYER is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.

