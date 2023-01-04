Most North Dakotans recognize that farmers are an integral part of the state, and the land and environment they utilize is also valuable. The Growing Climate Solutions Act takes a conservative approach to protecting the land that farmers use and would bolster North Dakota farming. The act has bipartisan support in Congress, has already passed the Senate, and has support from over 60 conservation and agricultural groups.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act would help farmers, ranchers, and foresters while also working to address a cleaner environment. The bill incentivizes American producers to prioritize environmental sustainability by paying them for using sustainable farming practices. Voluntary carbon credit markets support farmers by paying them to lower their carbon footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Charlie Eggers is a digital content contributor for Minneapolis-based Students For a Conservative Voice. Learn more by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/students-for-a-conservative-voice/.

Tags