Most North Dakotans recognize that farmers are an integral part of the state, and the land and environment they utilize is also valuable. The Growing Climate Solutions Act takes a conservative approach to protecting the land that farmers use and would bolster North Dakota farming. The act has bipartisan support in Congress, has already passed the Senate, and has support from over 60 conservation and agricultural groups.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act would help farmers, ranchers, and foresters while also working to address a cleaner environment. The bill incentivizes American producers to prioritize environmental sustainability by paying them for using sustainable farming practices. Voluntary carbon credit markets support farmers by paying them to lower their carbon footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
These credit markets would be more accessible than ever, as this bill would create a program to solve some technical issues that prevent farmers from partaking in traditional carbon credit markets. The USDA will start an educational campaign that includes “a new website, which will serve as a ‘one stop shop’ of information and resources for producers and foresters who are interested in participating in carbon markets.” These efforts will help farmers monetize their sustainable practices, benefitting the farmer.
Boosting farmers’ income would help to keep food on the table, contribute to the American economy, and reward those who are providing America food. It would also send a strong message of support for the environment that supplies North Dakota with necessary resources.
Striking a balance between conserving our natural resources and prioritizing the American economy and farming industry is a difficult task. The Growing Climate Solutions Act does just that. It is a pro-jobs and environmentally friendly bill that has garnered support from across the political aisle and from policymakers across North Dakota.
Specifically, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer and his all-of-the-above energy program should be praised, and his support of the Growing Climate Solutions Act should be commended. The Growing Climate Solutions Act is in line with Senator Cramer’s approach to energy policy and is a step in the right direction for North Dakota and the United States.
The all-of-the-above energy approach maintains traditional North Dakota energy production while also paving the way for sustainable solutions that will keep North Dakota as a top energy producer for years to come. As North Dakotan leaders propose energy legislation that will shape the future of the state, citizens should make sure they are coming from an all-of-the-above energy approach like Senator Cramer.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act passed the Senate this summer, but it is on hold in the House. North Dakotans should urge their elected officials in Washington to pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act.