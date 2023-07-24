230722-p5-gurtov

Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, has passed the first law to scale back judicial independence, in line with the ambitions of Benjamin Netanyahu’s largely far-right, ultra-religious cabinet. The law will sharply limit the power of courts to rule on matters that “reasonably” require judicial intervention, giving his government far greater power to push its agenda, which includes opening Palestinian land to thousands of Israeli settlers.

Corruption charges against Netanyahu himself are likely to be dropped. Large-scale popular protests are entering their fifth month, joined by a wide swath of Israeli society that includes military reservists, doctors, women’s groups, and labor unions. A general strike is possible.



MEL GURTOV, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Portland State University and blogs at In the Human Interest.

