Oxygen is arguably one of the most important molecules for human life. Of course, other molecules are important, but without oxygen, all of our systems would not function. It is how our brains are fueled, how our cells keep running, and a critically important component of every breath we take. Because oxygen is such a fundamental requirement for everything, the lack of oxygen is always of serious concern to the body.
Almost every form of death can be related back to oxygen deprivation. Something bad happens that prevents something from working properly which eventually leads to oxygen not circulating properly. So, for many it would be a safe assumption to think that there are an incredible amount of processes and controls in place to make sure that oxygen is circulated properly in the body.
In some ways that holds true, but the trigger for all of those processes comes back to one singular molecule, HIF. HIF stands for hypoxia inducible factor and was discovered by Dr. Gregg Semenza, who was recently awarded the 2019 Nobel prize in Medicine for the discovery. Two other scientists were also awarded the prize for related discoveries and subsequent research.
When a cell starts to experience decreasing amounts of oxygen or a lack of oxygen (low levels of oxygen is a condition called hypoxia), it goes into panic mode. That panic triggers HIF to leap into action.
Picture it like this. You are standing in a room where all of the walls are covered in wires. Different color, thickness, size, and length wires snake across the walls, coating every surface. At your feet is a large red switch. The switch is connected to every single one of the multitudes of wires in the room. If you were to flip that switch, it would turn on every single wire causing each to light up all different colors.
In this scenario you are HIF, the switch is HIF’s activation, and all of the wires is every single process that HIF activates in order to prepare a cell to deal with low oxygen levels. HIF is the master switch that controls a cell’s every reaction to oxygen deprivation.
So yes, there are legions of processes waiting in the wings to help a cell adapt to low oxygen. But, they are all activated by one small and relatively simple molecule. HIF is the linchpin in all of the complicated pathways a cell has in place to make sure it can survive low levels of oxygen.
It is insane to think that, with oxygen being such a crucial component of almost every process in the human body, that a cell’s reactions to it are all controlled by one tiny molecule.
