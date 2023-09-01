Life has shown me that most of us have qualities that others might have appreciated if they ever got to know us. I’d have loved to have gotten to know Prince Hamlet’s boyhood mentor, the king’s jester York, who was “a fellow of infinite jest and most excellent fancy; whose flashes of merriment were want to set the table on a roar.” “He has borne me on his back a thousand times,” Prince Hamlet said.

And who wouldn’t have loved to hang out with Sir John Falstaff, “Plump Jack,” as he regaled the patrons of The Boar’s Head Tavern with impish reasons why we should addict ourselves to sack? “(It) ascends one to the brain, cleansing it there of all the mean and cruddy vapors, filling my mind with nimble and fiery shapes.”



Tags