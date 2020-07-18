Chahinkapa Park is a plethora of green grass, ponds and native wildlife. It may seem the epitome of a lazy summer day watching the geese or listening to song birds. Families on bicycles with smiles you can see from a distance create a scene that could have been plucked straight out of a Terry Redlin original.
Contrary to that, my week has been filled with anything but tranquility. Keep in mind, it was only Wednesday. I had an extra challenging three days. It comes with the territory because as much as I love my life in the zoo (I truly do), there are always tasks that are less enjoyable in any job.
So when Education Assistant Addison Barth popped into my office and asked if the Junior Keepers could explore pond life in the park, I hesitated. Due to safety, we need to send two adults. I told her that I could not spare anyone even for a short duration. She understood and went on to plan another activity with the kids in her charge.
Moments later I saw that once eager group, already geared with nets and buckets and looking a bit disappointed.
“On second thought!” I exclaimed boldly, “I will go with you!”
So off we went to the park. We saw turtles, minnows, water bugs and one frog. Crawfish were scarce, but we didn’t care.
It was fun, just simple summer fun. It was indeed a highlight in my week. It was just enough to push the “reset” button, reminding me of what is most important. And it worked: the remainder of the week was fabulous.
The parks are here for everyone. No ticket, no fee and no worries. Come as you are and enjoy.
In summer fun,
