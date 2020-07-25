Iron is a precious metal, and not for the reasons you think. Iron has its importance in our everyday lives, such as one of the two primary components of steel, which we use to construct many of our buildings. Or in the form of cast iron pans, that inhabit many peoples’ kitchens.
But, when most people think of iron, they think about it in the context of iron in our bodies. This is where iron is precious to us. Iron is essential for a lot of the basic functions in cells, tissues, and organs. Iron is part of how we breathe.
It is critical to the proper circulation and distribution of oxygen throughout our bodies. Hemoglobin, the protein responsible for the transport of oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, has iron as one of its main components due to iron’s ability to tightly bind and then easily release oxygen. What most people don’t realize is that human cells are not the only ones which need iron to survive. Iron is also precious to bacteria.
Bacteria, especially those that cause disease, need iron in order to grow, reproduce, and spread. Iron is a limited resource outside of humans, so when bacteria invade, one of their first and most important goals is to harvest iron from their host. These bacteria need iron to function so our immune systems have developed defenses to stop them from getting it.
Nutritional immunity is the ability to sequester important resources in order to starve off pathogens, like bacteria, that cause disease. When the body senses an invader, one of the immune system’s first reactions is to lock up all of the free iron. The less iron the bacteria has access to, the more limited its capability to grow and reproduce. The immune system is essentially trying to starve the bacteria of the resources it needs to function.
In response to nutritional immunity, bacteria have developed mechanisms to get at the locked-up iron. This fierce back and forth battle between humans and bacteria over their need for iron has pitted the two sides against one another in a constant tug-of-war. Once one side develops an effective way to hoard the iron, the other then figures out a new way to steal it back and so on.
Because of this relationship, a bacteria’s ability to cause serious illness in people has been linked to its ability to harvest iron from its host. The better an invader is at getting iron, the more serious and intense the infection will be. Also in response to this, iron is tightly regulated in the body. We try to limit the amount of free iron in our bodies in order to keep invaders starving. It is a strained relationship that will only become more complicated as the years pass by.
Most people think of gold and silver as precious metals. But gold or silver doesn’t move oxygen throughout our bodies. Just remember that not all precious metals are shiny or visible.
