Putting all partisanship aside, we should appreciate the efforts of the legislature to do two years of business in 80 days. It could be done more effectively if it used the flexible method proposed in the 1970 constitutional convention.

Under the convention plan, the 80 days could be used for committee work or research at various times throughout the biennium. Because this is a “citizen” legislature, it would mean some inconveniences for some legislators who benefit from the biennial rush, like going south every other year.



LLOYD OMDAHL is a political columnist and former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor.

