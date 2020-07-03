The human body is a massive amalgamation of chemical reactions. Almost every function is controlled by the interactions between different chemicals and molecules. Muscle contraction and relaxation is achieved through the interactions between the chemical acetylcholine and the muscle fibers. The digestive tract breaks down food and absorbs nutrients by taking advantage of the food’s different chemical properties. Our thoughts can be reduced to electrical and chemical signaling firing around the brain. We’re all just a bunch of reactions occurring at the right place and with the right timing.
There is one type of protein that is involved in a lot of important reactions taking place inside cells that has the capability to make or break us. That protein is called a kinase. Kinases are catalytic enzymes which means that they are a protein whose purpose is to trigger reactions inside cells. They are involved in some of the most important processes inside cells that keep them happy and healthy. Kinases achieve all of this by having one simple function; moving a phosphate from one place to another.
The main source of energy inside cells is a molecule called ATP or adenosine triphosphate. ATP carries around three phosphate molecules hence the tri in the molecule’s name. What a kinase does is pop off one phosphate from ATP and stick it onto its target protein. This activates the protein which then goes on to activate the next step in the reaction which then activates the next step and so on. Through this simple process of moving around a phosphate, which is called phosphorylation, the kinase is able to trigger a cascade of reactions in order to achieve a specific goal.
Kinases are very powerful proteins because of their ability to activate a large swath of different reactions that are involved in anything from cellular proliferation, to the cell’s growth cycle, to a cell’s programmable death, to cell division. Because of their power in cells, kinases need to be tightly regulated because otherwise they could cause extensive damage. When kinases start to go haywire, they can cause a myriad of different diseases in humans.
The major one is cancer. There are direct links between the development of cancer and mutated or unregulated kinases. Because kinases are such an important component of the reactions that regulate cell growth and development, when they cease to work properly, it can lead directly to those cells becoming cancerous. Kinase inhibitors are now a fairly common drug type used in cancer treatment.
Kinases are a mighty protein but with that great power comes great responsibility. When they are properly regulated, they are a criticvally important part of a cell’s proper functioning and control many of the processes that keep us alive. When they become defective or are no longer properly regulated, they may simply be the death of us.
